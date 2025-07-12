Navigating the Future: BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2025

In a significant move to boost maritime connectivity, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority will host the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave on July 14 and 15, 2025. Themed 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', the event aims to assemble ministerial delegations and industry experts from BIMSTEC countries to discuss key maritime issues.

The conclave will emphasize accelerating maritime growth through private investment, infrastructural partnerships, and upskilling of the workforce. Fast-tracking key logistics networks, promoting coastal tourism, and integrating sustainable practices like green energy adoption are other focal points of the event.

As part of India's 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and efforts to connect ASEAN and SAARC regions, the conclave will feature discussions on green hydrogen integration and decarbonization pathways. Business sessions are set to open avenues for cross-border collaboration, aligning with India's strategic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

