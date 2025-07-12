UK AAIB Reviews Air India Crash: Families Demand Investigation Role
The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch is reviewing a preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on the Air India AI171 crash from Ahmedabad to London. The incident resulted in 241 fatalities, 52 of whom were British. Families demand involvement in the investigation process, particularly regarding fuel control issues.
The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has begun reviewing a preliminary report by its Indian counterpart regarding last month's Air India AI171 crash shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.
The investigation by the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initially found that the plane's fuel-control switches were erroneously moved, leading to the tragic crash that resulted in 241 fatalities, including 52 British nationals.
Families of the victims, supported by Keystone Law, are advocating for more involvement in the inquiry, emphasizing issues around antiquated laws excluding them from the safety investigation process. They also raise concerns about the adequacy of regulatory responses.
