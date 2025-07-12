Tragic Collision: Two Pilgrims from Punjab Killed in Uttarakhand Accident

In a tragic turn of events, two pilgrims from Punjab were killed in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Saturday. The accident occurred near Kirtinagar on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, where a truck collided with their motorcycle.

According to police reports, the truck was en route from Rishikesh to Srinagar when it struck the motorcycle carrying Manpreet Singh, 28, and Gurdeep Singh, 22. The impact left both men trapped under the vehicle, resulting in their immediate deaths. Their bodies were subsequently transported to the Srinagar Base Hospital.

Officials have identified the driver of the truck as Ram Kishore, a resident of Yamkeshwar in Pauri district. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was at fault for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, causing the fatal crash. Authorities have promised that appropriate action will ensue.

(With inputs from agencies.)