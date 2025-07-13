Uttar Pradesh: Aspirations of India's Economic Powerhouse

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored Uttar Pradesh's journey towards becoming India's economic growth engine, during a meeting with the Economic Advisory Group on Saturday. The gathering focused on the state's transformative economic initiatives and collaborative efforts essential to achieve this objective.

The meeting, held at Adityanath's official residence, involved the Economic Advisory Group, which was established under the Planning Department to drive employment and economic development in Uttar Pradesh. The group, comprising experts from agriculture, education, and various industries, provided significant insights.

Highlighting the state's strides in renewable energy, Adityanath noted the projected production of 22,000 megawatts by 2027. The Economic Advisory Group called for making 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' a global brand, emphasizing the crucial contribution of local and migrant communities.