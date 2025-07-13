Blazing Inferno: Diesel Fire Disrupts Trains Near Tiruvallur

A diesel-carrying goods train wagon caught fire near Tiruvallur early Sunday morning, leading to a massive blaze that spread to adjacent wagons, according to a Railway official. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure. The overhead power supply for train services was cut off, resulting in the temporary suspension of local train services.

The Southern Railway issued a statement confirming that eight express trains were canceled, five were diverted, and eight trains were short-terminated. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)