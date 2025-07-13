Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Diesel Fire Disrupts Trains Near Tiruvallur

A wagon of a goods train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur, spreading flames to other wagons. No casualties have been reported. Local train services were temporarily suspended as a precaution. Eight express trains were canceled and others diverted. The fire's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:30 IST
Blazing Inferno: Diesel Fire Disrupts Trains Near Tiruvallur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A diesel-carrying goods train wagon caught fire near Tiruvallur early Sunday morning, leading to a massive blaze that spread to adjacent wagons, according to a Railway official. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.

Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure. The overhead power supply for train services was cut off, resulting in the temporary suspension of local train services.

The Southern Railway issued a statement confirming that eight express trains were canceled, five were diverted, and eight trains were short-terminated. The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025