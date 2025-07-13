Marico's Vision 2030: Doubling Revenue Through Innovation and Strategic Growth
Marico aims to become a Rs 20,000 crore company by 2030, doubling its revenue over five years. Chairman Harsh Mariwala emphasizes brand strength and innovation. The company expands its consumer-centric portfolios, focusing on digital-first strategies, with substantial growth in its foods and premium personal care sectors.
FMCG conglomerate Marico has charted out an ambitious plan to double its revenue and become a Rs 20,000 crore company by 2030. Chairman Harsh Mariwala highlighted the strength of Marico's brands and innovation as crucial drivers for this growth.
The company, known for brands like Saffola and Parachute, crossed a revenue milestone of Rs 10,000 crore in 2024-25, setting the stage for its renewed growth phase. Marico managing director Saugata Gupta emphasized the need for consumer-centric portfolios and digital-first strategies to capture a diverse demographic.
Marico's foods business, predominantly under the Saffola brand, has seen significant growth, while its premium personal care segment continues to thrive. The company forecasts a strong increase in these areas, expecting to expand its domestic revenue share substantially by FY27.
