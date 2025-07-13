Left Menu

Odisha Drivers' Strike Ends: Welfare Demands Postponed for Presidential Visit

The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha, representing over two lakh drivers, ended their five-day strike in anticipation of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state. The strike, initiated for driver welfare demands, including pension and rest facilities, impacted private bus services across Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha, a union representing over 200,000 drivers of commercial vehicles including buses and trucks, has ended its 'cease work' protest after five days. The strike was initially launched on July 8 to push for various demands, such as pension and rest shed provisions.

State Secretary Manas Debata announced the decision to call off the protest on Saturday night. The move was influenced by the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha on July 14, ensuring that the state's image remains untarnished.

Under the Mahasangha's banner, drivers staged demonstrations affecting private bus services in several regions. Their demands include pension post-retirement, death benefits, rest sheds every 100 km, inclusion in state welfare boards, and the establishment of 'Drivers' Day' on September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

