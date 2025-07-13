Left Menu

Australian PM Anthony Albanese's Strategic Visit to Revive China Trade Ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits China to strengthen trade relations, meeting top Chinese officials and leading a significant business delegation. He aims to reduce economic dependence on China while boosting ties with other regional economies. The visit follows efforts to remove trade barriers and restore dialogue severed previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:12 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has embarked on a pivotal visit to China, focusing on revitalizing trade relations between the two nations. Starting his tour on Sunday, Albanese met with Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining, marking the commencement of high-level engagements including discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Leading a sizable business delegation, Albanese underscores the economic ties' significance. During his weeklong trip, he plans to engage with business and tourism representatives in Shanghai and Chengdu and partake in a CEO roundtable in Beijing. This marks Albanese's second visit to China since his government took office in 2022.

Albanese is credited with convincing Beijing to lift multiple trade barriers imposed by the previous government, losing Australian exporters billions annually. While enhancing ties with China, he aims to diversify trade with nations such as India, Indonesia, and within the ASEAN region as part of a broader economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

