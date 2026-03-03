Left Menu

Governor's Message: Celebrating Holi with Unity and Harmony

Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh extended greetings for Holi, stressing the festival's role in promoting unity, social harmony, and India's cultural richness. He highlighted the importance of celebrating responsibly with kindness and respect, hoping the occasion brings prosperity and health to all, and strengthens national integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:26 IST
Governor's Message: Celebrating Holi with Unity and Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people of the state and nation on Holi, underscoring its essence as a festival of colours symbolising joy, harmony, and goodwill.

Governor Ghosh reflected on Holi as a cultural heritage marker that unites diverse communities and strengthens mutual respect and brotherhood amongst them. He urged citizens to celebrate with unity and peaceful coexistence, foundational to the country's democratic ideals.

He also advised responsible celebrations, advocating for kindness, inclusivity, and environmental awareness. Ghosh expressed hope for prosperity and improved well-being for all, strengthening the bond of togetherness in Haryana and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

 Germany
2
Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC An...

 India
3
Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend...

 India
4
Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026