Governor's Message: Celebrating Holi with Unity and Harmony
Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh extended greetings for Holi, stressing the festival's role in promoting unity, social harmony, and India's cultural richness. He highlighted the importance of celebrating responsibly with kindness and respect, hoping the occasion brings prosperity and health to all, and strengthens national integration.
On Tuesday, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people of the state and nation on Holi, underscoring its essence as a festival of colours symbolising joy, harmony, and goodwill.
Governor Ghosh reflected on Holi as a cultural heritage marker that unites diverse communities and strengthens mutual respect and brotherhood amongst them. He urged citizens to celebrate with unity and peaceful coexistence, foundational to the country's democratic ideals.
He also advised responsible celebrations, advocating for kindness, inclusivity, and environmental awareness. Ghosh expressed hope for prosperity and improved well-being for all, strengthening the bond of togetherness in Haryana and beyond.
