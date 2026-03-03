Governor's Message: Celebrating Holi with Unity and Harmony

On Tuesday, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh conveyed heartfelt greetings to the people of the state and nation on Holi, underscoring its essence as a festival of colours symbolising joy, harmony, and goodwill.

Governor Ghosh reflected on Holi as a cultural heritage marker that unites diverse communities and strengthens mutual respect and brotherhood amongst them. He urged citizens to celebrate with unity and peaceful coexistence, foundational to the country's democratic ideals.

He also advised responsible celebrations, advocating for kindness, inclusivity, and environmental awareness. Ghosh expressed hope for prosperity and improved well-being for all, strengthening the bond of togetherness in Haryana and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)