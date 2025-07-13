Left Menu

Boosting Innovation: AURIC's New Skill Development Hub

The Commerce and Industry Ministry announces plans for a 20,000 sq ft skill development centre at AURIC, Maharashtra. It will be set up with the Confederation of Indian Industry. DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia highlights the importance of Global Capability Centre and R&D Centre involvement to enhance the region's industrial ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has unveiled its plan to set up a new 20,000-square-foot skill development centre in AURIC, Maharashtra. The initiative aims to boost local industry capabilities and innovation in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertaining to the project is expected to be finalized next week, reflecting a significant strategic partnership between the government and industry leaders to foster skill development in the region.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), underlined the importance of attracting Global Capability Centres and Research and Development centres to AURIC. These initiatives are seen as pivotal in driving regional innovation and expanding the industrial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

