Boosting Innovation: AURIC's New Skill Development Hub

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has unveiled its plan to set up a new 20,000-square-foot skill development centre in AURIC, Maharashtra. The initiative aims to boost local industry capabilities and innovation in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) pertaining to the project is expected to be finalized next week, reflecting a significant strategic partnership between the government and industry leaders to foster skill development in the region.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), underlined the importance of attracting Global Capability Centres and Research and Development centres to AURIC. These initiatives are seen as pivotal in driving regional innovation and expanding the industrial ecosystem.

