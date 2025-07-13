Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Mangolpuri Flyover Claims Young Life

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred on the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, claiming the life of 25-year-old Shatrudhan. The truck involved in the crash was driven by Ajay Singh, who has been apprehended by police. Initial investigations indicate the motorcycle brushed against the truck, causing the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:00 IST
Tragic Collision on Mangolpuri Flyover Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after a motorcycle accident on the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi.

The victim, Shatrudhan, was hit by a truck driven by Ajay Singh, who has since been taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Preliminary reports suggest the mishap occurred when the motorcycle's handle contacted the passing truck, leading to the fatal crash.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025