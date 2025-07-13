Tragic Collision on Mangolpuri Flyover Claims Young Life
A fatal motorcycle accident occurred on the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi, claiming the life of 25-year-old Shatrudhan. The truck involved in the crash was driven by Ajay Singh, who has been apprehended by police. Initial investigations indicate the motorcycle brushed against the truck, causing the accident.
A young man tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after a motorcycle accident on the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi.
The victim, Shatrudhan, was hit by a truck driven by Ajay Singh, who has since been taken into custody by law enforcement officials.
Preliminary reports suggest the mishap occurred when the motorcycle's handle contacted the passing truck, leading to the fatal crash.
