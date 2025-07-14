Investigation Deepens: The Boeing 787-8 Throttle Control Mystery
Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of a Boeing 787-8 twice following Boeing's advisory. The tragic crash in Ahmedabad, killing 260, has drawn attention to fuel control switches on the TCM. Ongoing investigations by AAIB and Boeing reveal no direct link between TCM replacements and the accident.
- Country:
- India
Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft twice, following a 2019 directive from Boeing. The recent tragic crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, has put the focus on fuel control switches within the TCM as investigations continue.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary probe suggests that the TCM replacements in 2019 and 2023 were unrelated to the fuel control switch issue. However, an advisory was previously issued by the FAA concerning potential disengagement of fuel switch locking features.
The accident's investigation is still active, and Air India, alongside regulators, is fully cooperating. Boeing continues to support the probe, deferring to the AAIB for detailed updates. At this point, no additional action is recommended for other Boeing 787-8 operators.
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Vietnam To Buy 50 Boeing Aircrafts - Politico
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
Boeing's 737 MAX Dilemma: A Legal Battle Over Justice and Accountability
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
AAIB Advances with In-Country Black Box Decoding After Fatal Ahmedabad Crash