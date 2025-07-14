Left Menu

Investigation Deepens: The Boeing 787-8 Throttle Control Mystery

Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of a Boeing 787-8 twice following Boeing's advisory. The tragic crash in Ahmedabad, killing 260, has drawn attention to fuel control switches on the TCM. Ongoing investigations by AAIB and Boeing reveal no direct link between TCM replacements and the accident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft twice, following a 2019 directive from Boeing. The recent tragic crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 260 lives, has put the focus on fuel control switches within the TCM as investigations continue.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary probe suggests that the TCM replacements in 2019 and 2023 were unrelated to the fuel control switch issue. However, an advisory was previously issued by the FAA concerning potential disengagement of fuel switch locking features.

The accident's investigation is still active, and Air India, alongside regulators, is fully cooperating. Boeing continues to support the probe, deferring to the AAIB for detailed updates. At this point, no additional action is recommended for other Boeing 787-8 operators.

