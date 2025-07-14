India's Retail Inflation Hits Six-Year Low Amid Economic Optimism
In June 2025, retail inflation in India reached a six-year low at 2.10%, driven by falling food prices and favorable base effects. This positions India well within the RBI's target range, with wholesale inflation also turning negative. Economic growth prospects look promising as inflation remains controlled.
- Country:
- India
Retail inflation in India continued its descent, hitting a six-year low in June 2025, providing a breath of fresh air to consumers. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) marked a provisional year-on-year inflation rate of 2.10%, a noteworthy drop of 72 basis points from May, marking the lowest inflation since January 2019.
The decline was even more pronounced in the food sector, where the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) plunged to -1.06%, with rural and urban rates at -0.92% and -1.22% respectively. Experts attribute this significant dip to favorable base effects and falling prices of essential commodities such as vegetables, pulses, cereals, sugar, and spices.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained its benchmark repo rate at 6.5%, having cut it earlier for the first time in five years. The outlook for 2025-26 has been revised to a balanced 3.7% inflation forecast, alongside a negative wholesale inflation rate in June, reflecting adept economic management and borrower-friendly conditions.
