Safety Concerns Over Fuel Switches: India and South Korea Scrutinize Boeing Jets

India and South Korea have instructed airlines to inspect the fuel switch locks on certain Boeing aircraft models after a fatal Air India crash. This follows a 2018 FAA advisory that suggested such inspections without mandating them. Investigations are ongoing amid assurances of safety from Boeing and the FAA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing safety concerns, India and South Korea have ordered airlines to scrutinize the fuel switch locks on specific Boeing aircraft models. This heightened focus follows a tragic Air India crash that resulted in 260 fatalities and subsequent reports of the switches unexpectedly moving during a flight.

The preliminary crash report emphasized a past FAA advisory from 2018 that recommended the inspection of these switches on various Boeing models. Although not mandatory, this advisory is now being taken seriously as airlines like Japan's JAL initiate their own investigations, stressing consumer safety as a priority.

Despite assurances from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration regarding the locks' safety, the global aviation community remains alert. The ongoing inspections may impact the aviation industry, as India's aviation regulator, overseeing the third-largest market, heightens the stakes for Boeing as it manages extensive airline operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

