Vibhor Steel Tubes Expands with New Odisha Plant

Vibhor Steel Tubes has launched a new production facility in Sundargarh, Odisha, boosting its total capacity to 3.77 lakh tonnes annually. The plant, built with an investment of Rs 119.83 crore, aims to meet Eastern India's rising steel demand, producing specialized infrastructure products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:59 IST
Vibhor Steel Tubes Expands with New Odisha Plant
On Monday, Vibhor Steel Tubes announced the commissioning of a new plant in Sundargarh, Odisha, which will increase its production capacity to 3.77 lakh tonnes per annum.

The facility, developed with an investment of Rs 119.83 crore, is designed to serve the rising demand in Eastern India by producing specialized steel products such as crash barriers and high mast lighting poles.

With this addition, Vibhor Steel Tubes now operates three plants located in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha. Chairman Vijay Kaushik emphasized that the electrical commissioning at Sundargarh marks the dawn of a new growth era for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

