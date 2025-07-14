Vibhor Steel Tubes Expands with New Odisha Plant

On Monday, Vibhor Steel Tubes announced the commissioning of a new plant in Sundargarh, Odisha, which will increase its production capacity to 3.77 lakh tonnes per annum.

The facility, developed with an investment of Rs 119.83 crore, is designed to serve the rising demand in Eastern India by producing specialized steel products such as crash barriers and high mast lighting poles.

With this addition, Vibhor Steel Tubes now operates three plants located in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha. Chairman Vijay Kaushik emphasized that the electrical commissioning at Sundargarh marks the dawn of a new growth era for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)