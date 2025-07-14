Transforming the Bay of Bengal: BIMSTEC's Vision for a Global Trade Hub
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Pact as a transformative blueprint for the Bay of Bengal region, aiming to boost global trade and tourism. The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave emphasized operationalizing the Maritime Transport Cooperation Agreement and discussed the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project as a key development.
On Monday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underlined the government's intention to establish the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Pact as a strategic blueprint aimed at transforming the Bay of Bengal into a focal point for global trade and tourism.
In an official statement, the Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister revealed plans for upcoming joint feasibility studies on port-linked industrial zones. The announcement was made at the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, inaugurated by Sonowal in Vishakhapatnam.
The event, attended by key stakeholders from seven BIMSTEC nations, sought to operationalize the BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation. Sonowal also announced the establishment of a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in Mumbai and discussed the strategic Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.
