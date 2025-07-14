West Bengal Greenlights 40-Acre Expansion for Titagarh Rail Systems
The West Bengal government has approved a 40-acre land allotment to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited for facility expansion. The land, adjacent to its current plant, will be leased for 99 years at Rs 126 crore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also voiced concerns about the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in other states.
The West Bengal government has sanctioned 40 acres of land for the expansion of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) at its existing facility, as confirmed by an official source on Monday.
This approval came during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The site is adjacent to TRSL's 34-acre plant in Uttarpara.
The land, leased for 99 years at Rs 126 crore, symbolizes economic growth. At the meeting, Banerjee raised concerns about the mistreatment of Bengali-speaking individuals in other states, emphasizing the need for peaceful protests.
