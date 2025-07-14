Left Menu

Tragic Commute: HR Executive's Fatal Ride

A 32-year-old HR executive, Gajanan Bolkekar, tragically died in Pune when the motorcycle he rode skidded, throwing him under a truck. A video shows the motorcycle trying to overtake from the wrong side. Bolkekar died instantly, while the rider suffered only minor injuries.

A tragic accident in Pune claimed the life of Gajanan Bolkekar, a 32-year-old HR executive. The incident occurred on a Monday morning while Bolkekar was on his way to work.

Running late, Bolkekar had accepted a motorcycle ride in the Chakan area. A viral video shows the motorcycle attempting a risky maneuver by overtaking a truck from the wrong side.

Unfortunately, the motorcycle skidded, and Bolkekar was thrown under the truck, resulting in his instant death. The motorcycle rider managed to escape with just minor injuries, police reported.

