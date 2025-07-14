Economic Relief as Andhra Pradesh Cuts Liquor Prices, Boosting Savings and Health

Andhra Pradesh has seen a notable decrease in liquor prices, resulting in statewide savings of approximately Rs 116 crore per month. This reduction, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 per bottle, is part of the state's first major price cut in the alcohol sector.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the need for transparency in the state's liquor policy. He has instructed officials to maintain affordable pricing and ensure public health is protected. Additionally, Naidu has called for the prevention of fake and substandard liquor sales and has directed the inclusion of only quality brands in the state.

The revised liquor policy has reportedly increased state revenue and recaptured business lost under previous governance. It has also improved public health and shifted market share from unbranded to reputable brands, significantly reducing low-quality alcohol sales. Naidu has further ordered the closure of unlicensed liquor outlets, advocated digital payments, and introduced innovative tracking technologies to refine regulation and promote tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)