Left Menu

Economic Relief as Andhra Pradesh Cuts Liquor Prices, Boosting Savings and Health

Andhra Pradesh has implemented a significant reduction in liquor prices, benefiting consumers with savings of Rs 116 crore monthly. The policy, aimed at transparency and health, replaces fake brands with quality options, increases state revenue, and combats alcohol misuse through advanced monitoring and policy improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:23 IST
Economic Relief as Andhra Pradesh Cuts Liquor Prices, Boosting Savings and Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh has seen a notable decrease in liquor prices, resulting in statewide savings of approximately Rs 116 crore per month. This reduction, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 per bottle, is part of the state's first major price cut in the alcohol sector.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the need for transparency in the state's liquor policy. He has instructed officials to maintain affordable pricing and ensure public health is protected. Additionally, Naidu has called for the prevention of fake and substandard liquor sales and has directed the inclusion of only quality brands in the state.

The revised liquor policy has reportedly increased state revenue and recaptured business lost under previous governance. It has also improved public health and shifted market share from unbranded to reputable brands, significantly reducing low-quality alcohol sales. Naidu has further ordered the closure of unlicensed liquor outlets, advocated digital payments, and introduced innovative tracking technologies to refine regulation and promote tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025