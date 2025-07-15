China's Economic Resilience: Navigating Tariffs and Growth Challenges
China's economy grew by 5.2% in the April-June quarter, slightly exceeding analysts' expectations. Despite facing U.S. tariffs and an ongoing property crisis, growth remained resilient. Analysts expect further challenges, urging additional fiscal stimulus to support growth, as industrial production emerges as the primary growth driver.
China's economy showcased unexpected resilience in the second quarter of the year, growing at a 5.2% rate despite persistent U.S. tariffs, as reported on Tuesday. This growth slightly surpassed the expected 5.1%, although less robust than the previous quarter's 5.4% expansion.
Mixed data emerged with industrial output outperforming predictions, while property investment continued to slide. Market responses were tepid; China's CSI300 Index traded flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw a minor uptick.
Analysts emphasize industrial production's role in sustaining growth, while warning of the need for significant fiscal stimulus as U.S. tariffs and internal deflationary pressures continue to pose threats to China's economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
