Left Menu

China's Economic Resilience: Navigating Tariffs and Growth Challenges

China's economy grew by 5.2% in the April-June quarter, slightly exceeding analysts' expectations. Despite facing U.S. tariffs and an ongoing property crisis, growth remained resilient. Analysts expect further challenges, urging additional fiscal stimulus to support growth, as industrial production emerges as the primary growth driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:32 IST
China's Economic Resilience: Navigating Tariffs and Growth Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy showcased unexpected resilience in the second quarter of the year, growing at a 5.2% rate despite persistent U.S. tariffs, as reported on Tuesday. This growth slightly surpassed the expected 5.1%, although less robust than the previous quarter's 5.4% expansion.

Mixed data emerged with industrial output outperforming predictions, while property investment continued to slide. Market responses were tepid; China's CSI300 Index traded flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw a minor uptick.

Analysts emphasize industrial production's role in sustaining growth, while warning of the need for significant fiscal stimulus as U.S. tariffs and internal deflationary pressures continue to pose threats to China's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global AI boom conceals widespread labor inequality and digital exploitation

Leadership risks intensify as SMEs hand decision-making to AI

Cross-border trade accelerates with fintech, yet unequal access remains a barrier

AI accelerates breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025