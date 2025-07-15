CONCOR Joins Forces with Dubai's RHS to Revolutionize Global Shipping

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) has entered into a strategic agreement with the Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group to explore opportunities in the global shipping and logistics industry. This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive and cost-efficient logistics solutions, particularly enhancing international multimodal connectivity.

According to an exchange filing by CONCOR, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 14th July 2025. It positions CONCOR's extensive expertise in inland logistics and terminal operations alongside the RHS Group's strong global presence in shipping and maritime services.

This strategic partnership is set to create synergies that will boost global trade and establish both organizations as crucial entities in the evolving logistics landscape. CONCOR CMD Sanjay Swarup stated that the MoU aligns with their objective of providing seamless logistics solutions beyond Indian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)