France's Fiscal Resurrection: Bayrou's Bold Plan

In a sweeping move to restore fiscal stability, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday outlined a 43.8-billion-euro deficit reduction plan aimed at steadying the country's public finances by 2026. Central to this strategy is the controversial proposal to eliminate two bank holidays as a means to boost economic growth.

France has been grappling with a budget deficit that soared to 5.8% of GDP last year, nearly double the EU's allowable limit. Bayrou, facing resistance from a fractured parliament, emphasized the urgency of reducing reliance on public funds to avert potential credit downgrades and higher interest rates.

The comprehensive plan includes a freeze on state spending, civil service job cuts, reforms in health spending, and initiatives to increase productivity and industrial competitiveness, with a focus on future-facing sectors such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

