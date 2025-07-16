Left Menu

IndiGo Flight's Unexpected Takeoff: A Mid-Air Drama

An IndiGo flight from Delhi experienced a mid-air diversion after landing at Patna airport due to an unstabilised approach. The pilot opted for an immediate takeoff upon realizing insufficient runway space, ensuring the safety of all 173 passengers until a safe landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight carrying 173 passengers had to take off immediately after landing at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport. The incident unfolded around 9 pm on Tuesday, raising concerns over passenger safety.

Airport officials attributed the unusual maneuver to an unstabilised approach. The pilot, noticing a lack of sufficient runway for a complete stop, decided to take off once more to reassess the landing approach.

After circling in the air, the flight eventually landed safely without any reported complications, ensuring passenger safety and normalcy in flight operations at Patna airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

