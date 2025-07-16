LT Foods Enters European Market with New Organic Facility in Rotterdam

In a strategic move to cater directly to the European consumer market, LT Foods has inaugurated a new organic food processing facility in Rotterdam, as announced on Wednesday. This facility represents the company's foray into strengthening its business-to-consumer operations through its organic subsidiary, Nature Bio Foods Limited.

With an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, the firm plans to further invest Rs 15 crore over the next three years in the 20,000 square meter facility situated at Rotterdam's port. The initiative is set to bolster a traceable, efficient, and climate-conscious organic supply chain in Europe, according to LT Foods' managing director and CEO Ashwani Arora.

The new plant will process organic goods such as rice, pulses, and superfoods for European retail, already drawing interest from major retailers in Germany and the Benelux region. LT Foods sources its produce from India and Africa and plans to expand its procurement to over 20 countries, with expectations of generating an additional Rs 400 crore in revenue over five years starting from fiscal 2026-27.

