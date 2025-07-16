Left Menu

LT Foods Enters European Market with New Organic Facility in Rotterdam

LT Foods has launched an organic food processing facility in Rotterdam to cater directly to European consumers. This strategic move aims to enhance its presence in the business-to-consumer space through Nature Bio Foods Limited and anticipates a significant revenue boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:12 IST
LT Foods Enters European Market with New Organic Facility in Rotterdam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to cater directly to the European consumer market, LT Foods has inaugurated a new organic food processing facility in Rotterdam, as announced on Wednesday. This facility represents the company's foray into strengthening its business-to-consumer operations through its organic subsidiary, Nature Bio Foods Limited.

With an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, the firm plans to further invest Rs 15 crore over the next three years in the 20,000 square meter facility situated at Rotterdam's port. The initiative is set to bolster a traceable, efficient, and climate-conscious organic supply chain in Europe, according to LT Foods' managing director and CEO Ashwani Arora.

The new plant will process organic goods such as rice, pulses, and superfoods for European retail, already drawing interest from major retailers in Germany and the Benelux region. LT Foods sources its produce from India and Africa and plans to expand its procurement to over 20 countries, with expectations of generating an additional Rs 400 crore in revenue over five years starting from fiscal 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025