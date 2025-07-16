Left Menu

Air India's Thorough Inspection of Boeing 787 Fuel Switches: No Flaws Detected

Air India successfully completed inspections of Boeing 787 fuel control switches, finding no issues. Following a crash that killed 260, the DGCA mandated these checks after a report revealed fuel switches were unintentionally cut off. All Boeing 787-8s had Throttle Control Module replacements as a precaution.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:45 IST
Air India has concluded a detailed inspection of the fuel control switch locking mechanisms on its Boeing 787 aircraft without detecting any issues, an airline official reported. This follows directives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to scrutinize these systems after a recent tragic Air India crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary findings suggested that fuel switches were inadvertently set to 'cutoff' prior to the crash, leading to engine failure. The report noted both engines' fuel supply was terminated almost simultaneously, shortly after takeoff, creating a critical situation in the cockpit.

The airline has taken preventive measures, including replacing the Throttle Control Module in all Boeing 787-8 aircraft, as part of scheduled maintenance. Air India encourages its pilots to stay vigilant, reporting any technical anomalies as per existing procedures, to enhance safety measures further.

