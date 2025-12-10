Separated By Borders: The Struggle of Sunali Khatun

Migrant Sunali Khatun returned to India after being held in Bangladesh since June, only to face new challenges as she waits for her family members to be repatriated.

Khatun, who is nine months pregnant, returned via the Malda border with her son after the Supreme Court's intervention, but her husband and three others remain in Bangladesh.

She spent over 100 days in a Bangladeshi prison under solitary confinement, an ordeal she described as torture. Now home, she can only hope for a swift reunion with her family still abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)