Left Menu

Mumbai's App-Based Cab Disruptions: Drivers Demand Change

App-based cab services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido faced disruptions in Mumbai as cab drivers went on strike demanding higher fares and welfare measures. The Maharashtra Gig Works Manch called for fare rationalization and a welfare board for drivers. Commuters faced challenges amid the reduced cab availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:22 IST
Mumbai's App-Based Cab Disruptions: Drivers Demand Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the operations of leading app-based cab services, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, were severely hampered on Wednesday due to an indefinite strike by several cab drivers. The drivers pressed for higher fares and other demands.

Kiran Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Works Manch, reported that almost 90 percent of app-based cabs were not operational. Despite a meeting with Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, inaction prompted further agitation. The union seeks fare rationalization and a welfare board for drivers.

As commissions charged by cab aggregators remain high, drivers receive as low as Rs 8 per km, far lower than traditional taxi rates. Commuters struggled with limited options, turning to buses, autorickshaws, or walking to nearby transit stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025