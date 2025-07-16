Mumbai's App-Based Cab Disruptions: Drivers Demand Change

In Mumbai, the operations of leading app-based cab services, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido, were severely hampered on Wednesday due to an indefinite strike by several cab drivers. The drivers pressed for higher fares and other demands.

Kiran Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Gig Works Manch, reported that almost 90 percent of app-based cabs were not operational. Despite a meeting with Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, inaction prompted further agitation. The union seeks fare rationalization and a welfare board for drivers.

As commissions charged by cab aggregators remain high, drivers receive as low as Rs 8 per km, far lower than traditional taxi rates. Commuters struggled with limited options, turning to buses, autorickshaws, or walking to nearby transit stations.

