Mumbai Hotelier Assaulted in Thane Office Ambush

A Mumbai hotelier and several others were reportedly attacked by a group in Maharashtra's Thane city, as confirmed by police on Thursday. The incident occurred during a business meeting about property dealings.

Around 20 individuals allegedly stormed the office at Wagle Estate, assaulting the hotelier and others present. Reports indicate that they punched, kicked, and ransacked the premises. A builder and the office owner also witnessed the attack.

Following a complaint from the hotelier, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation. Authorities are yet to make any arrests and are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)