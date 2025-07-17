Left Menu

Mumbai Hotelier Assaulted in Thane Office Ambush

A hotelier from Mumbai and others were allegedly assaulted by a group in Thane, Maharashtra. The attack happened during a business discussion. Police have registered a case but no arrests have been made. CCTV footage and witness statements are being reviewed to determine the event's sequence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai hotelier and several others were reportedly attacked by a group in Maharashtra's Thane city, as confirmed by police on Thursday. The incident occurred during a business meeting about property dealings.

Around 20 individuals allegedly stormed the office at Wagle Estate, assaulting the hotelier and others present. Reports indicate that they punched, kicked, and ransacked the premises. A builder and the office owner also witnessed the attack.

Following a complaint from the hotelier, police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing unlawful assembly, rioting, and criminal intimidation. Authorities are yet to make any arrests and are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness testimonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

