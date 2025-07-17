Truckers Take Stand: Legal Action Over Mizoram's Highway Woes
The Mizoram Truck Drivers Association has filed a lawsuit against the state government and a construction company due to the poor state of NH-306 and NH-06 highways. These roads, vital for Mizoram's connectivity, suffer from landslides and potholes, causing frequent accidents and spurring demand for governmental accountability.
In a notable legal move, the Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) has taken the state government and a construction company to court over the deteriorating condition of the NH-306, a critical highway connecting Mizoram with Assam. The lawsuit, filed at the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court, highlights the perilous sections between Kawnpui-Sairang, which remain a serious concern for truckers and the public.
The MTDA underscores the highway's significance as Mizoram's main lifeline, especially during the monsoon, where landslides and potholes have led to numerous vehicular accidents. Despite multiple repair efforts, substandard work has resulted in ongoing safety risks, discouraging its use among transporters.
Efforts by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to improve key sections face challenges, as previous administration oversights have prompted demands for accountability from the public and opposition, including calls for Chief Minister Lalduhoma's resignation over the issue.
