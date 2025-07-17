Left Menu

Resilient Retail: US Consumers Defy Economic Uncertainty

Despite economic anxiety and tariffs, US retail sales rose by 0.6% in June. Consumers focused on essentials, with online spending seeing a 30.3% surge during Amazon Prime events. Inflation reached its highest since February, complicating interest rate decisions for the Federal Reserve amid fluctuating tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:13 IST
Resilient Retail: US Consumers Defy Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite concerns over tariffs and the US economic climate, consumers increased spending in June, with retail sales rising a promising 0.6% after May's 0.9% decline, according to the Commerce Department. Excluding autos, sales still showed improvement, bolstering confidence among economists.

Strong performances were observed in sectors such as clothing, health, and online retail, though electronics and department store sales flagged. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, highlighted consumer resilience, though caution remains over impending price hikes due to ongoing tariff pressures.

Prime spending events offered a litmus test for consumer habits, revealing a focus on essential items. Analysts like Deborah Weinswig noted a healthier retail environment, as the sector eyes the upcoming back-to-school rush amid continued volatility in trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025