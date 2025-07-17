Resilient Retail: US Consumers Defy Economic Uncertainty

Despite concerns over tariffs and the US economic climate, consumers increased spending in June, with retail sales rising a promising 0.6% after May's 0.9% decline, according to the Commerce Department. Excluding autos, sales still showed improvement, bolstering confidence among economists.

Strong performances were observed in sectors such as clothing, health, and online retail, though electronics and department store sales flagged. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, highlighted consumer resilience, though caution remains over impending price hikes due to ongoing tariff pressures.

Prime spending events offered a litmus test for consumer habits, revealing a focus on essential items. Analysts like Deborah Weinswig noted a healthier retail environment, as the sector eyes the upcoming back-to-school rush amid continued volatility in trade policies.

