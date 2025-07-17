Left Menu

LCA Tejas: A Leap Towards India's Aerospace Self-Reliance

Larsen and Toubro handed over the first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Coimbatore. The event marks a significant step in India's journey towards aerospace self-reliance, featuring collaboration with private sector partners and an ambitious production target.

HAL receives first set of wing assemblies for LCA Mk1A from L&T (Image/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The initial batch of wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, manufactured by Larsen and Toubro, was officially delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at an event held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the handover on Thursday, with Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar attending the ceremony virtually as HAL's General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, M Abdul Salam, received the components from L&T's Precision Manufacturing and Systems Complex.

Secretary Kumar praised the collaborative efforts of HAL and L&T, applauding their strides toward achieving self-reliance in the defense manufacturing sector. He acknowledged HAL's leadership in partnering with private sector entities to enhance India's aerospace capabilities, expressing optimism in meeting the ambitious production goals set for the LCA Tejas project.

CMD of HAL, DK Sunil, lauded the milestone as a reflection of continual collaboration and commitment to excellence shared by HAL and L&T. He highlighted HAL's initiative to work with both large suppliers and SMEs, showcasing this as a move toward 'Aatmanirbharta,' or self-reliance, in defense. Meanwhile, L&T's Senior Vice President Arun Ramchandani announced plans to gradually increase the annual output of wing sets through advanced manufacturing techniques.

Currently, the LCA Tejas Division has procured various aircraft components from domestic suppliers, marking a pivotal step in reducing dependency on foreign technology and bolstering national defense manufacturing capabilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

