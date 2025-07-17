Travelers Companies Shines with Stellar Second-Quarter Earnings

Travelers Companies has exceeded Wall Street estimates for its second-quarter profit, buoyed by enhanced underwriting practices and elevated investment returns. On Thursday, shares for the insurance company rose by 3%, emerging as the leading gainer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

This performance underlines the strength of businesses relatively sheltered from tariff disruptions as U.S. trade policies shift under President Donald Trump's administration. Despite economic instability, insurance coverage has remained steady or increased among individuals and businesses protecting against financial risks and natural disasters.

Traveler's CEO Alan Schnitzer reported no meaningful tariff impacts across the company's ventures, with net written premiums rising by 4% to $11.5 billion. Catastrophe losses fell to $927 million from last year's $1.51 billion, despite moderate weather-related challenges. A robust combined ratio and significant gains in underwriting income and net investment income contributed to a near tripling of core income.

