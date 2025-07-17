Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Rice Millers Urged to Meet Central Supply Target

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, has called on the state's rice millers to seize the opportunity to supply rice to the central government. With a 50 lakh tonne procurement target, Andhra Pradesh is among five states tasked with providing Custom Milled Rice to the Centre.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent push to boost rice supply, Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister, N Manohar, urged the state's rice millers to capitalize on an opportunity extended by the central government. Manohar announced that the Centre is prepared to procure 50 lakh tonnes of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Addressing the issue, the minister emphasized the need for rice millers to prepare their proposals promptly to meet the central government's procurement objectives. To illustrate the feasibility, he highlighted the successful execution of a pilot project that saw 10,000 tonnes of rice procured from districts such as East and West Godavari, Konaseema, and Eluru.

The minister urged millers to make necessary preparations for testing, packaging, and transportation to supply quality rice. Manohar further stressed that by achieving this target, Andhra Pradesh could secure a reputable standing, enhancing its brand on the national stage.

