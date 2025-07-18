Left Menu

Fuel Switch Mishap: Investigating the Air India Crash

An analysis of cockpit recordings from the recent Air India crash reveals that the flight's captain may have mistakenly cut fuel to the engines. Expert insights highlight the critical role of fuel switches, designed to regulate engine power. The incident raises questions about procedural adherence during critical flight phases.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cockpit recording from the ill-fated Air India flight suggests the captain mismanaged engine fuel flow, impacting the plane's performance shortly after takeoff. This assessment is part of a preliminary investigation by U.S. officials.

Fuel switches, an essential component in aircraft engine management, have been designed to securely regulate the flow of fuel. Positioned below the thrust levers on a Boeing 787, these controls require a deliberate motion from pilots to switch between 'RUN' and 'CUTOFF'.

The cockpit voice recorder recorded a brief conversation between the pilots during the incident. Both initially denied altering the fuel switch positions, yet evidence shows switches were moved to 'CUTOFF', causing the engines to lose power quickly. Authorities continue to scrutinize the exchange for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

