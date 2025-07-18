Left Menu

Jindal Foundation Wins Gold at CSR TIMES for Sports Promotion

The Jindal Foundation has been honored with the CSR TIMES Gold Award for its exemplary work in promoting sports across India. The Foundation's initiatives focus on nurturing rural talent and transforming the sports landscape through strategic interventions and partnerships, making a significant impact in underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:53 IST
Jindal Foundation Wins Gold at CSR TIMES for Sports Promotion
Jindal Foundation Honoured with CSR TIMES Gold Award for Championing Grassroots Sports Development. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jindal Foundation, associated with Jindal Steel & Power, has been awarded the Gold Category in the CSR TIMES Awards for its contributions to sports promotion. The award was presented by Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, to Mr Prashant Hota of Jindal Steel during the 12th CSR Summit in New Delhi.

The accolade highlights the Foundation's effective work in developing rural sporting talent and enhancing the country's sports ecosystem. Distinguished guests, including Vietnam's Ambassador to India and other prominent figures, acknowledged the Foundation's strategic influence in sports development, particularly in India's remote areas.

Focusing on holistic growth, the Jindal Foundation has established sports academies and partnerships to provide coaching in various sports such as wushu and football. Chairperson Ms Shallu Jindal emphasized the empowerment sports offer to India's youth, dedicating the award to their unyielding spirit. Mr Prashant Hota reiterated the organization's commitment to nurturing future Olympic champions through these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025