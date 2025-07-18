Jindal Foundation Wins Gold at CSR TIMES for Sports Promotion

The Jindal Foundation, associated with Jindal Steel & Power, has been awarded the Gold Category in the CSR TIMES Awards for its contributions to sports promotion. The award was presented by Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, to Mr Prashant Hota of Jindal Steel during the 12th CSR Summit in New Delhi.

The accolade highlights the Foundation's effective work in developing rural sporting talent and enhancing the country's sports ecosystem. Distinguished guests, including Vietnam's Ambassador to India and other prominent figures, acknowledged the Foundation's strategic influence in sports development, particularly in India's remote areas.

Focusing on holistic growth, the Jindal Foundation has established sports academies and partnerships to provide coaching in various sports such as wushu and football. Chairperson Ms Shallu Jindal emphasized the empowerment sports offer to India's youth, dedicating the award to their unyielding spirit. Mr Prashant Hota reiterated the organization's commitment to nurturing future Olympic champions through these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)