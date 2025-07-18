Swastika Castal Limited Prepares for IPO: Aiming for Strategic Expansion

Swastika Castal Limited, a major player in the aluminium casting industry, is poised to make a significant leap as it opens its initial public offering (IPO) on July 21, 2025. Based in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has announced a proposed issue size of ₹14.07 Crores with its shares set to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will allocate shares across different categories: 1,10,000 shares for market makers, 10,28,000 shares for retail individual investors, and 10,26,000 shares for others. Proceeds from the IPO aim to bolster Swastika's capital expenditure for acquiring plant and machinery, constructing new buildings, fulfilling working capital requirements, and general corporate needs.

Lead managed by Horizon Management Private Limited and registered by Accurate Securities & Registry Private Limited, the IPO signifies a milestone for Swastika as it seeks to expand its market footprint. Led by MD Varun Sharda, the company intends to leverage its expertise in sand, gravity die, and centrifugal casting to enhance its service to critical sectors like automotive and power transmission, both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)