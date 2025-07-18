Trishakti Industries Bolsters Growth with Strategic Capital Infusion

In a significant financial maneuver, Trishakti Industries Limited has completed a strategic capital raising initiative, a move crafted to significantly bolster its growth trajectory and support its expansive capital expenditure plans. The ambitious scheme involved the issuance of equity shares and convertible warrants, attracting keen interest from both existing and new investors.

The Board of Directors sanctioned a preferential allotment of 1,46,000 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹158.10 each, and 16,18,000 convertible warrants at the same price—each warrant convertible into one equity share over the next 18 months. This capital raise totals up to ₹27.89 crore, a mix of fresh capital infusion and conversion of unsecured loans, signaling a strong vote of confidence in Trishakti's long-term growth vision.

Trishakti, a leader in crane rental and heavy lifting solutions, is executing a formidable ₹400 crore capex plan. With over ₹50 crore already invested, the funds will advance fleet expansion, technology upgrades, and project execution capabilities, crucial for tackling India's burgeoning infrastructure projects, amid a buoyant national sector outlook.