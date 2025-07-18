Progress and Challenges of Shongtong Hydroelectric Project in Himachal Pradesh

The Shongtong hydroelectric project, a significant venture by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) in Kinnaur district, has seen nearly 60% of its construction completed, according to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

In a meeting chaired by Negi with the Cabinet Sub-Committee, a focus was placed on completing the project along the Satluj River by December 2026. Critical infrastructure like diversion works has been finished, with the barrage construction making substantial progress.

Negi also chaired discussions on the importance of registering Public Works Department (PWD) roads in revenue records, stressing their role in state development. With 214 roads registered, comprehensive steps are directed to ensure all government properties are properly documented.

