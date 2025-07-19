Syria Declares Immediate Ceasefire in Druze Region
The Syrian presidency declared an urgent ceasefire after severe violence resulted in over 300 fatalities in a Druze region. The government has called for all groups to adhere to the ceasefire to stop further hostilities.
The Syrian presidency has announced an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire after a surge of violence claimed more than 300 lives in a predominantly Druze area. The announcement was made on Saturday, highlighting the urgent need for peace and stability in the conflict-ridden region.
In a formal statement, the presidency implored all factions involved to adhere strictly to the ceasefire agreement and to cease all hostilities without delay. This move comes in response to escalating tensions that have resulted in significant loss of life and disruption.
The call for peace emphasizes the importance of collective commitment to halt the bloodshed and mitigate further humanitarian crises. The international community will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Druze
- ceasefire
- presidency
- violence
- fatalities
- hostilities
- stability
- peace
- international
ALSO READ
Resorting to violence over Marathi unacceptable, you can't be obstinate about it: Fadnavis
West Bengal: Court award life imprisonment to rape accused in post-poll violence rape case
Man gets life term for raping girl, first conviction in WB post-poll violence cases probed by CBI
Fourth of July Chaos: Violence Erupts Across US
CBI Takes Charge: Unraveling Post-Poll Violence Mystery in Sandeshkhali