Syria Declares Immediate Ceasefire in Druze Region

The Syrian presidency has announced an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire after a surge of violence claimed more than 300 lives in a predominantly Druze area. The announcement was made on Saturday, highlighting the urgent need for peace and stability in the conflict-ridden region.

In a formal statement, the presidency implored all factions involved to adhere strictly to the ceasefire agreement and to cease all hostilities without delay. This move comes in response to escalating tensions that have resulted in significant loss of life and disruption.

The call for peace emphasizes the importance of collective commitment to halt the bloodshed and mitigate further humanitarian crises. The international community will be watching closely as the situation unfolds.

