India Cements Battles Financial Losses, Plans for Future Growth

In a challenging quarter, India Cements Ltd, associated with UltraTech Cement Ltd and part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for Q1 2025, a stark contrast to the Rs 58.47 crore profit from the previous year's equivalent period.

The company's total income slightly decreased to Rs 1,033.85 crore from Rs 1,042.27 crore the year before. However, a significant achievement this quarter was the successful refinancing of debt, reducing finance costs from Rs 82.36 crore to Rs 26.58 crore.

Looking ahead, India Cements is poised for growth with plans for a capital expenditure programme, aiming to increase renewable energy use and improve efficiencies. With additional government infrastructure investment and rising housing demand, the company is optimistic about boosting its performance and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)