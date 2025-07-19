India Cements Battles Financial Losses, Plans for Future Growth
India Cements Ltd, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Ltd, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter. This contrasts with a profit of Rs 58.47 crore in the previous fiscal's same quarter. The company aims to improve profitability through strategic measures like capex and increased renewable energy usage.
In a challenging quarter, India Cements Ltd, associated with UltraTech Cement Ltd and part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for Q1 2025, a stark contrast to the Rs 58.47 crore profit from the previous year's equivalent period.
The company's total income slightly decreased to Rs 1,033.85 crore from Rs 1,042.27 crore the year before. However, a significant achievement this quarter was the successful refinancing of debt, reducing finance costs from Rs 82.36 crore to Rs 26.58 crore.
Looking ahead, India Cements is poised for growth with plans for a capital expenditure programme, aiming to increase renewable energy use and improve efficiencies. With additional government infrastructure investment and rising housing demand, the company is optimistic about boosting its performance and profitability.
