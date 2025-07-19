NTSB Chairwoman Supports Ongoing Investigation into Air India Crash
The US NTSB Chairwoman, Jennifer Homendy, emphasized support for the AAIB's investigation into the Air India crash on June 12, which killed 260 people. She deemed media reports speculative, reinforcing that thorough investigations take time. The AAIB has yet to determine the crash's definitive cause.
NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy affirmed the board's commitment to assisting with the AAIB's inquiry into the Air India crash. She criticized premature media reports as speculative amid ongoing investigations.
The tragic Air India incident on June 12 saw a Boeing 787-8 crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in 260 fatalities, including 19 on the ground. Of the 242 onboard, one survivor emerged.
The AAIB released its preliminary findings on July 12, urging caution in drawing conclusions. Homendy echoed this sentiment, assuring NTSB's continued support and urging that all inquiries be directed to AAIB.
