Left Menu

India: A Lucrative FDI Destination

India is poised to attract USD 100 billion in foreign direct investments from EFTA nations, as announced by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. He emphasized the need for competitiveness and innovation, supported by a Rs 1 lakh crore innovation fund. Key initiatives aim at enhancing India's edge as a global hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:10 IST
India: A Lucrative FDI Destination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to stand out as a prime spot for overseas investments, with expectations to draw USD 100 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) from EFTA countries, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

During an Assocham Managing Committee meeting, he stressed the urgency for India to remain competitive, benefiting from a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, effective from October 1.

Highlighting initiatives like the Rs 1 lakh crore innovation fund, Goyal showcased plans to further India's R&D, lifting manufacturing and employment through strategic foreign partnerships and empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025