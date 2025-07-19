Left Menu

Russian Defense Triumph: Drones Intercepted En Route to Moscow

On Saturday, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted three drones heading to Moscow, leading to temporary suspension of operations at two Moscow airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the event, while Russian aviation authorities confirmed the airports resumed normal functioning after the threat had passed.

Russian air defense systems intercepted three drones heading to Moscow on Saturday, temporarily halting operations at two major airports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin relayed the incident through his Telegram account.

The airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, briefly suspended flights before resuming standard operations as confirmed by Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation watchdog.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a total of 27 Ukrainian drones were intercepted between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Moscow time, with occurrences also noted in Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

