Russian Defense Triumph: Drones Intercepted En Route to Moscow
On Saturday, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted three drones heading to Moscow, leading to temporary suspension of operations at two Moscow airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the event, while Russian aviation authorities confirmed the airports resumed normal functioning after the threat had passed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:05 IST
Russian air defense systems intercepted three drones heading to Moscow on Saturday, temporarily halting operations at two major airports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin relayed the incident through his Telegram account.
The airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, briefly suspended flights before resuming standard operations as confirmed by Rosaviatsia, the Russian aviation watchdog.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a total of 27 Ukrainian drones were intercepted between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Moscow time, with occurrences also noted in Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian air defences down dozens of Ukrainian drones, including two near St Petersburg
TSA Plans Major Overhaul: No More Shoe Removal at Airports
Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drones
Russian Defense Takes Out Ukrainian Drones Heading for Moscow
Heightened Tensions: Russian Air Defence Downs Ukrainian Drones