Savy Infra & Logistics Sets IPO Price Band and Aims for Growth
Savy Infra & Logistics, an EPC player, announces a price band of Rs 114-120 for its Rs 70 crore IPO, opening July 21. The fresh issue aims to fund working capital and general purposes. The Gandhinagar-based company focuses on infrastructure projects, reporting significant revenue and profit in FY25.
Gandhinagar's Savy Infra & Logistics has set the price band for its upcoming IPO, aiming to raise Rs 70 crore. Priced at Rs 114-120 per equity share, the IPO opens on July 21 and closes on July 23, with shares set to be listed on NSE Emerge.
The IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of up to 58.32 lakh equity shares. Proceeds of Rs 49 crore will primarily address working capital needs, with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes, according to the company's statement.
Chairman and MD Tilak Mundhra emphasized the importance of the capital in scaling both EPC and logistics operations. Savy Infra & Logistics, known for its engineering, procurement, construction, and asset-light logistics model, reported substantial financial results for FY25.
