New Saudi Low-Cost Airline Takes Flight
Air Arabia, with two other companies, won a bid to operate a new Saudi national low-cost airline. The airline will run domestic and international flights from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as announced by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.
Air Arabia, a carrier based in the United Arab Emirates, has joined forces with two other companies to secure a bid for operating a new low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday.
This new airline venture is set to offer both domestic and international routes, expanding accessibility and travel options for passengers flying from the King Fahd International Airport located in Dammam.
The establishment of the new airline marks a significant development in Saudi Arabia's aviation industry, promising to boost connectivity and economic growth across the region.
