IndiGo Connects Hindon and Kolkata with Daily Direct Flights

IndiGo airline has launched daily direct flights between Kolkata and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The strategic move aims to boost connectivity from the National Capital Region and offer convenient travel options for residents of nearby areas. Flights from other major cities to Hindon are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:24 IST
IndiGo airline has announced a significant expansion of its services, launching daily direct flights between Kolkata and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad starting Sunday.

Flight 6E 2588 will depart Kolkata at 5:50 am and arrive at Hindon by 8 am, with the return flight leaving Hindon at 8:50 am and reaching Kolkata by 11 am. This development marks a strategic move to strengthen connectivity from the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the airline.

In addition to Kolkata, IndiGo plans to operate flights from major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Indore, Mumbai, Patna, and Varanasi to Hindon airport. This initiative aims to offer residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, East and Central Delhi, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh enhanced travel options, facilitating convenient access to air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

