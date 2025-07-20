Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures' Rs 749.6-Crore IPO: A Landmark Moment for South Indian Hospitality

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is launching a Rs 749.6-crore IPO, entirely as fresh equity shares, on July 24. Proceeds will address debt, land acquisition, and other strategic purposes. The company, a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, operates nine hotels across India, with global hospitality partnerships.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a prominent player in South India's hospitality sector, is poised to launch an ambitious Rs 749.6-crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 24. This move is significant as the company aims to capitalize on the booming hospitality market by issuing fresh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component included.

The IPO's proceeds are strategically allocated, with Rs 468.14 crore earmarked for debt payment, Rs 107.52 crore for acquiring an undivided land share from its promoter, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), and the remaining funds directed towards acquisitions and general corporate purposes. This financial maneuver underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its market presence and expanding its footprint.

Established in 2004, BEL ventured into the hospitality domain with its first hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, operational since 2009. Today, Brigade Hotel Ventures boasts a diverse portfolio of nine hotels across key Indian cities, collaborating with global hospitality giants such as Marriott and Accor. The IPO is expected to close on July 28, with shares slated for listing on July 31.

