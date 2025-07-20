Left Menu

India's $15 Billion Petroleum Exports to EU at Risk Amid New Sanctions

India's petroleum exports, worth USD 15 billion to the EU, are threatened as Brussels plans to restrict imports of refined Russian crude oil via third countries. This move, part of the EU's 18th sanctions package, aims to curb Russian oil revenues, affecting nations like India, which refine and export Russian crude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:03 IST
India's $15 Billion Petroleum Exports to EU at Risk Amid New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's lucrative petroleum exports, valued at USD 15 billion, face uncertainty as the European Union plans to halt imports of refined products derived from Russian crude.

This decision is part of the EU's 18th round of sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector, aimed at limiting Moscow's energy revenues.

Nations such as India, which refine Russian crude into diesel, petrol, and jet fuel, may suffer substantial economic repercussions due to their exclusion from the EU market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025