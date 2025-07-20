India's $15 Billion Petroleum Exports to EU at Risk Amid New Sanctions

India's lucrative petroleum exports, valued at USD 15 billion, face uncertainty as the European Union plans to halt imports of refined products derived from Russian crude.

This decision is part of the EU's 18th round of sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector, aimed at limiting Moscow's energy revenues.

Nations such as India, which refine Russian crude into diesel, petrol, and jet fuel, may suffer substantial economic repercussions due to their exclusion from the EU market.

(With inputs from agencies.)