Fiery Collision: Bus Crash Ignites Blaze on Agra-Mumbai Highway
A private bus carrying 30 to 35 passengers caught fire after colliding with a container truck on the Agra-Mumbai Highway near Indore. Two individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The fire was extinguished, and the road cleared following the accident.
A private bus with 30 to 35 passengers aboard caught fire after colliding with a container truck on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Indore on Sunday evening. The incident left two people injured, according to local police.
The bus, heading to Nashik in Maharashtra, saw its driver and a woman passenger wounded. Sub-inspector Raju Singh Chouhan from Kishanganj police reported that the fire brigade was alerted around 8 pm, quickly rushing the injured to a nearby hospital.
Traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the accident, but authorities managed to extinguish the blaze and clear the road. Passengers had evacuated the bus moments before the flames engulfed the vehicle.
