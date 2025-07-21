Anthem Biosciences Shares Surge on Stock Market Debut

Shares of Anthem Biosciences Ltd launched at a premium nearly 27% above their issue price, reaching Rs 723.10 at opening on the BSE on Monday.

The stock experienced a further rise, hitting Rs 746.70, marking a 31% growth in value while the NSE also saw initial trading at Rs 723.05.

Anthem's Rs 3,395-crore IPO saw massive interest, with subscriptions reaching 63.86 times, led largely by institutional investors. The company's work spans drug discovery to manufacturing, focusing on complex fermentation-based APIs.