Anthem Biosciences Shares Surge on Stock Market Debut
Anthem Biosciences Ltd's shares debuted with a 27% premium over the issue price, initially trading at Rs 723.10 on the BSE. The company's IPO, valued at Rs 3,395 crore, was hugely successful, being subscribed 63.86 times. Anthem specializes in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.
Shares of Anthem Biosciences Ltd launched at a premium nearly 27% above their issue price, reaching Rs 723.10 at opening on the BSE on Monday.
The stock experienced a further rise, hitting Rs 746.70, marking a 31% growth in value while the NSE also saw initial trading at Rs 723.05.
Anthem's Rs 3,395-crore IPO saw massive interest, with subscriptions reaching 63.86 times, led largely by institutional investors. The company's work spans drug discovery to manufacturing, focusing on complex fermentation-based APIs.
